Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,857. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

