Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 81,920 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,920 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. 1,671,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,359. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

