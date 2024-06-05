Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,459. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

