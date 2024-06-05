Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 19,101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETN traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.40. 1,308,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.34 and a 200-day moving average of $281.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $182.20 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.