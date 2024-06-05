Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 16,418 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.86 on Wednesday, hitting $462.23. 19,273,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,745,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $462.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

