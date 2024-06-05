Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.92.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

