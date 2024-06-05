Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,552 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $426.33. 188,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

