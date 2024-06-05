Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 186,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

