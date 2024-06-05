Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $568,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,086 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 4,713.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,419,000 after buying an additional 6,573,842 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. 2,710,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,741. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

