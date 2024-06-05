Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $464,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $17.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,010.95. 174,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,746. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $946.95 and a 200 day moving average of $924.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

