Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Shares of AVGO traded up $69.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,400.40. 1,607,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,528. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $776.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,333.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

