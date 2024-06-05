Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $61.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,256,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,384,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,647. The firm has a market cap of $443.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

