Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,230,000 after purchasing an additional 611,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,309,000 after purchasing an additional 578,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,181. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.