Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,957,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

