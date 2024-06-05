Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 99.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.