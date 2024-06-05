Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,237 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,237 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,408. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.74 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.