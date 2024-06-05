Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 526 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. 1,511,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

