Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,459,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 207,314 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

