KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $30.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $780.67. 459,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $791.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $711.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.90.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

