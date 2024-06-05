Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.9 %

KMB stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

