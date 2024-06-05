Kelp DAO Restaked ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $128,045.63 (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $608.34 million and approximately $128,045.63 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,855.03 or 0.05410619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 297,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 297,153.44090319. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,846.10181045 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $163,260.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.