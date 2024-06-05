Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13,825.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,799 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Kellanova worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 520,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,555. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

