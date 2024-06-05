Kaspa Price Reaches $0.18 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $157.85 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,843,973,770 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,837,176,909.780735 with 23,837,166,960.952206 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17773428 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $116,660,244.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

