Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Peter Botten Purchases 66,760 Shares

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Botten purchased 66,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,168.00 ($80,649.66).
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Karoon Energy
