Julie McEwan Purchases 27,778 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 27,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,000.04 ($6,406.20).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,406.15).

On Thursday, March 28th, Julie McEwan purchased 27,856 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,014.08 ($6,424.19).

Hostmore Price Performance

Shares of Hostmore stock opened at GBX 16.23 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.10. Hostmore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.43.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

