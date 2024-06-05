Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Declares Dividend of GBX 68

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON JDG opened at £106 ($135.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 7,300 ($93.53) and a twelve month high of £122.50 ($156.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of £102.87. The stock has a market cap of £703.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7,291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($143.50), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,930,798.21). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($143.50), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,930,798.21). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($140.18), for a total value of £109,410 ($140,179.37). Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
