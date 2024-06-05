JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 1,340,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

