Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.38 on August 16th

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.3789 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

