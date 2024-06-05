Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.38 on August 16th

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.3789 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $48.00.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
