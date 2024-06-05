John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,887. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

