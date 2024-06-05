John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 9,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,887. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
