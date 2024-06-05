John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 2,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
