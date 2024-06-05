John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

HPF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 25,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

