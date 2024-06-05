John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 28th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

