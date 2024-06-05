John A. Scarlett Sells 600,000 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 7,297,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.43. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Geron by 107.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 811,192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Geron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Geron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,006,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Geron by 172.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 2,300,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

