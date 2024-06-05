Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.40 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JEL opened at GBX 480 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £55.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.89.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

