Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.40 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jersey Electricity Price Performance
Shares of JEL opened at GBX 480 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £55.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.89.
