Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 7,000 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of J traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.26. 716,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,583,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

