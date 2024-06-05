ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.05

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.05 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78.90 ($1.01), with a volume of 6702404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.02).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). In other news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

