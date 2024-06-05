ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.05

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.05 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78.90 ($1.01), with a volume of 6702404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.02).
ITV Trading Up 0.3 %
ITV Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). In other news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
