iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.06

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.06 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 2491926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,224,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
