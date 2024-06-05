iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.24

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.24 and last traded at $130.23, with a volume of 20731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

