iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 14.5% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 61,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 663,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $349.08. 482,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,392. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $349.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.75. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

