iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $348.53

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $348.53 and last traded at $348.23, with a volume of 456547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

