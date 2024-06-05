iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,093,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 502,467 shares.The stock last traded at $41.93 and had previously closed at $41.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

