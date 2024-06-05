iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.30

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 2436646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.