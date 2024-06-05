iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.90

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.90 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 529284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

