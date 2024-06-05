iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,497,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 757,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

