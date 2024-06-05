iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,497,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 757,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
