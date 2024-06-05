iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.10

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 159159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.