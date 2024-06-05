iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period.

ESGD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,429. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

