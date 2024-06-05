iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.00

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 37012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.43.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 165,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

