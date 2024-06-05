iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.74

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 1428836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

