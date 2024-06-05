iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.48

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 8261302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

