iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 2,128,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

